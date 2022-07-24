Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 30,258 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 159,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

