Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

SLG stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

