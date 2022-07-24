Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 200 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE:AVB opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

