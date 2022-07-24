Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,522,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 362,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 88,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

JBGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.