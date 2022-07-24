The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

