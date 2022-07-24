Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,410 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

