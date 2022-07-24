New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,685 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NFE stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.48. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

