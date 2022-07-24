Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

