Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 250,100 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.18 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $61.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.