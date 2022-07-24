Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 494 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ventas by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 293,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

