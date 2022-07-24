JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $330.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.51. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $192.38 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

