Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The firm had revenue of $302.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.