Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,190 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,190,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $5,701,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PECO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 469.57%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.