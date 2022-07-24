Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,265 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of BRP Group worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BRP Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BRP Group

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,963.34. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,491.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John A. Valentine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,006.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,963.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,491.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,059 shares of company stock worth $596,033. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRP Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

