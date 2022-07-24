Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 2,454 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 229.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.8% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.4% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 81,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $306.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

