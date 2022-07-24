Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $534.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.55. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($479.80) to €525.00 ($530.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($969.70) to €920.00 ($929.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

