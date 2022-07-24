Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,503,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

