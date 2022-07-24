The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 31,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 74,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $306.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.89.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

