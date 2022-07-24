National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.66. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

