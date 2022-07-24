Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

