Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after buying an additional 111,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after buying an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.15 and its 200 day moving average is $222.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

