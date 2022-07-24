Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 219,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.84. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

