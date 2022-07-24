Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

