Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 409 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,461 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 165,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $511.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.43 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.72.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

