Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 22,517 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

EXC stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

