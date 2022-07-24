Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 2,290 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 126,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $306.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.89.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

