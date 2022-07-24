Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

