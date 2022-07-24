4,070 Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

CMP stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.54%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

