Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Citigroup by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 360,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

C opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

