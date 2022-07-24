Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

MOAT opened at $67.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $78.43.

