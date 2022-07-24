Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 186 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,783,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.88.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $473.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

