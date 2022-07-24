Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 14.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.0% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.37.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

