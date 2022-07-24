PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.89 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.79.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

