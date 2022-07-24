CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 837 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.57.

Align Technology Trading Down 6.5 %

ALGN stock opened at $265.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.