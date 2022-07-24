Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

