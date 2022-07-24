Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 120 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.47. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

