CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $411,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EFV stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.