Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $150.91 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

