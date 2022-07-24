Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 590,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

