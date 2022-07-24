Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $103.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

