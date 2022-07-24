Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $369,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,849,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $72.04 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

