Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 205 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $103.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total transaction of $1,080,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,095,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total value of $1,080,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,095,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,436 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,152. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

