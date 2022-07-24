Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 178,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 149,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,361 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

