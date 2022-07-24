CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.71.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $141.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

