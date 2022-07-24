Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $396.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.10. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.