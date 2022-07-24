Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

LFUS opened at $258.04 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.50.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

