CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $468,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

