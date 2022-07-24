Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,276 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,319,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,179,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 107,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 225 ($2.69) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.1 %

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

