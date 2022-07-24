CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $520,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,354 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $107,911,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $92,502,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

LUV opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

