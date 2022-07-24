CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 122 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.75. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

